NPP Communicator slams Abena Osei Asare over her defense of GRA boss

Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare

An NPP Communicator, George Opoku Amponsah, has criticized Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare for defending the Commissioner General of Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah for not disclosing his age.

According to him, what Osei Asare did at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was uncalled-for and unnecessary.



He further stated that Mr. Ammishadai is a public figure, “nothing about him is personal anymore, he wasn’t there as a family man, he was there in a capacity as a commissioner General for GRA, so what’s personal about his age.”



The NPP Communicator called on the NPP not to tolerate such behavior and to name and shame those who bring the party’s name into disrepute.



“We should stop protecting people unnecessarily. We’re heading towards election 2024, NPP members alone can’t win the election so why are we doing this to tarnish our image,” he quizzed.



Mr. Amponsah also expressed his opposition to affirmative action toward women, stating that women should not be given preference over men.



He argued that the belief that women are more truthful when given power is untrue and that men and women are equally capable.

Amponsah made these comments in an interview with Kojo Marfo on Abusua965FM on Abusua Nkommo.



Background

The Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, publicly acknowledged on Monday, January 29, 2024, during a Public Accounts Committee sitting, that he has surpassed the mandatory retirement age of 60 years and has been working without a contract for the past two years, entering his third post-retirement year without a formal agreement.



Rev. Ammishaddai clarified, stating, “I turned 62 in October 2023.” When questioned about his contract status, he explained, “As far as I know, a letter was sent to the board for me to continue working until it is sorted out with the Ministry of Finance and the appointing authority.”



The revelation surfaced when concerns about Rev. Owusu-Amoah’s retirement were raised by the Minority in Parliament. Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, questioned the GRA boss about his employment status, emphasizing that he had exceeded the mandatory retirement age by two years.



The inquiry led to objections from some members of the majority on the committee, resulting in a temporary suspension of the proceedings.