NPP Communicator slams 'ungrateful' Ghanaians for not singing Akufo-Addo's praise

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradionline.com

A former secretary of the New Patriotic Party in the Tain constituency, Adama Coulibaly, has described Ghanaians as ungrateful.

He said Ghanaians are ungrateful because they have failed to commend the government following the appreciation of the cedi against the dollar, and reduction of fuel prices, among other things.

He claimed that Ghanaians slammed President Akufo-Addo when the cedi fell against the dollar and food prices skyrocketed.

They have, however, refused to commend the President after things have stabilized. Ghanaians must come out in support of the President. Those who attacked him on social media should go back and commend him for what he is doing,” he added.

He believed that while Ghanaians had various opinions about the government when things were bad, they should also praise it when efforts were made to alleviate the problems.

According to him, he was taken aback by Ghanaians’ silence now that things are improving in the country, but when things were worse, people were insulting the government.

