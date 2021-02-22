NPP Communicators call on Akufo-Addo not to re-appoint Nzema East MCE

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Correspondence from Western Region

The concerned Communicators for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency of the Western Region have called on President Akufo-Addo not to re-appoint the current Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Hon. Frank Okpenyen for another four years.



Hon. Frank Okpenyen became the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area in 2017.



As President Akufo-Addo lacing his boots to nominate persons to head the District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies in Ghana, some party members and some chiefs had called on the President to reject some incumbent MMDCEs and some too had called on him to maintain some MMDCEs for the next four years.



But when you come to Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, some angry Communicators have urged President Akufo-Addo to replace Hon. Frank Okpenyen as their Municipal Chief Executive.



According to them, Hon. Frank Okpenyen contributed a lot to Catherine Afeku's defeat in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Catherine Afeku who was the incumbent NPP MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency lost to NDC's Parliamentary Candidate, Kofi Arko Nokoe.



Speaking to newsmen in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, the Spokesperson for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira NPP Communications Team, Alfred Adikah claimed that their MCE Hon. Frank Okpenyen doesn't respect the grassroots.



He added that the MCE failed to meet the communication team most especially the party’s serial callers.



"Hon. Frank Okpenyen does not deserve to be reappointed as our MCE because he doesn't respect the grassroots, since he became the MCE, not a single day he as the MCE had meet the serial callers to listen to them to know their concerns and such a person can't be our MCE again", he stated.



Alfred Adikah emphasized that: "In 2016 that we were doing the campaign to come to power the party leadership said if Catherine Afeku who is from Evalue that is Axim enclave becomes MP and Nana Addo wins, they would pick a party member from Gwira enclave to be the MCE but when we won and came to power in 2017, the party leadership breached this argument by picking this Frank Okpenyen from Axim and this did not help us to win in the Gwira enclave".

"So we are appealing to President Akufo-Addo to listen to us and appoint someone from Gwira enclave this time around so that in 2024 we can win the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Parliamentary seat, this Frank Okpenyen can't help us going forward", he added.



He, therefore, disclosed that, since he failed to endorse the reappointment of Hon. Frank Okpenyen, the party’s Communications Director had suspended him from appearing on radio stations to defend Akufo-Addo-led government.



He ended by claiming that: "This Frank Okpenyen is not a man of his own, everything he would tell to wait for Hon. Catherine Afeku to come from Accra before and now that Hon. Catherine Afeku is not MP again and a Minister, it means this Frank Okpenyen can't do anything to help the NPP in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency so Mr. President kindly appoint new person and reject Franko".