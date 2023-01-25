NPP Decides: Alan pledges to closely collaborate with clergy when elected president

Alan Kyerematen with the members of clergy when he met them

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has vowed to work closely with the leadership of the clergy if elected as the Presidential Candidate of the NPP and eventually President of Ghana.

The experienced politician made this pronouncement at a private breakfast meeting with the leaders of the Ghanaian Christian community in Accra on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.



Describing politics and religion as 'two sides of the same coin', at the meeting, Kyerematen said the bond between politics and religion is interwoven, adding that they 'two varied ways of leadership'.



"Both politics and religion revolve around leadership and followership, while politicians take care of the physical wellbeing of the people, the clergy takes care of their spiritual wellbeing", the former Trade and Industry Minister told the clergy present.



He cited his Great Transformational Plan (GTP), recently launched in his national broadcast, as one of many prospects to steer the affairs of the nation to prosperity.



"When Ghana prospers, the people of Ghana will also prosper", the former Trade Minister and Industry said.

He promised to continually exhibit humility and leadership of service to the people, which has always been his hallmark.



Alan Kyerematen was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, and their two sons.



Some of the clergy members present included Rev. Ekow Amponsah of



Global Revival Ministry, Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose of Christian Council of Ghana, Emmanuel Adjei of the Prayer Palace Int, Rev. Ernest O. Amoako of Fire Generation Chapel, Rev. Joshua Obeng of C.C.C Kumasi, Rev. Gyasie Emmanuel of C.A.C, Prophet Samuel Atanga of C.A.C, Rev. Daniel O. Boamah of C.A.C Apostle George Yeboah of C.A.C, Min. Kobi Acheampong of Alive Chapel Int, Min. Sam Sika of Alive Chapel Int, Bishop Jerry Bentil of Alive Chapel Int Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo of Sankofa Ministries, Asare Shadrack of Fire Generation, Pastor Nii Lantey Thompson, RT. Rev. M.A Bossman of Methodist Church Gh, Dr. & Mrs Samuel Donkor of All Nations Full Gospel Church Ghana.