1
Menu
News

NPP Decides: Oti Region shows massive support for Alan Kyerematen

Alan In Oti Region Meets Alan Kyerematen speaking in the Oti Region

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: JB Tetteh, Contributor

Presidential candidate hopeful for the ruling NPP, Alan Kyerematen, received massive endorsement on his presidential ambition as he began a tour of the Oti Region.

The former trade and industry minister was welcomed on arrival to the region by a swarm of ecstatic party faithfuls and industry players.

Alan Kyerematen is visiting the Oti Region as part of his regional engagements with party faithfuls and loyalists throughout the country.

The regional engagements offer him the opportunity to sell his presidential ambition and explain his agenda of transformation of the country to party executives, leadership, delegates, as well as the general membership, when given the nod to lead the party and Ghana at large in 2024.

Alan Kyerematen, noted for his industrial revolution and expertise in trade, has already confirmed his readiness to contest in the upcoming presidential primaries within the ruling NPP, in a broadcast to nation soon after he left office in January 2023.

Source: JB Tetteh, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Related Articles: