NPP-Diaspora Caucus recommends key members for appointments

Source: Wisdom Jonny, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Diaspora Caucus has made recommendations to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to consider some key patriots who have contributed significantly to the Party’s victory, ensuring a second term.

The tall list, petitions the Chief of Staff, the Executive Secretary to the President and the Council of State Members to give the request a thoughtful consideration.



The following from the NPP Diaspora Caucus makes the list:



1. Mr Jermaine Nkrumah, (immediate past Director of communications, NPP-USA Branch) as a Minister for Communications ministry. (Contact number; 0017132402164)



2. Mr Peter Antwi Boasiako, Member NPP-UK who doubles as Former parliamentary Aspirant for Afigya Kwabre North, Ashanti Region as Minister for Energy and Petroleum ministry. (Contact number; 00447950388567)



3. Mrs Obaa Yaa Frimpong, Current Branch Chairperson; NPP-USA as a Deputy Chief of Staff at Jubilee House (contact number; 0017203295963)



4. Nana Sarkodie Ababio Member of NPP-UK, Radio Presenter, Sources Radio, the United Kingdom as Deputy Director-General of National Lottery Authority. (Contact number; 00447585671446)

5. Professor Tina Abrefa, member of NPP-USA who doubles as Former Parliamentary Aspirant for Wenchi constituency as Deputy Minister for Education ministry. (Contact number; (contact number; 0014436001503)



6. Samuel SDA Williams, Current Youth Organizer, NPP-Australia as Deputy Minister for Communications Ministry. (Contact number;+61403577051)



7. Mr. Nafis L. Quaye Branch Executive NPP-USA Massachusetts as IT Director National Petroleum Authority (NPA) (Contact number: +17742619031)



8. Dr Aboagye Dacosta, Current Director-General of Health Services as Chief Executive Officer of National Health Insurance Authority. (Contact number;+447572895114)



9. Mr Alexander Adusei Junior Current Chief Executive officer of Keta Port as Minister for Foreign Affairs ministry. (0016142070312)



10. Mr Osei Asibey former parliamentary candidate for Atwima Nwabiagya North as Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. (Contact number; 0208127228)

11. Mr Kwame Abrefa, Current Branch Chairman of Canada as Deputy Attorney General and Ministry of Justice or Special prosecutor. (Contact number; 0015875991033)



12. Rayan Salifu, Current Branch secretary of NPP-Austria as a Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. (Contact number;+4369910273797)



13. Professor Emmanuel Oppong Boakye-Yiadom current Youth organizer of NPP-Germany who doubles as Parliamentary Aspirant at Manso Nkwanta Constituency as Deputy Minister for Ministry of Labour. (Contact number:+491629464888)



14 Mr Eric Amofa, Deputy Branch Organizer NPP-UK who doubles as former parliamentary Aspirant of Asante Akim South as Deputy Director-General of Ghana Revenue Authority (contact number; 0542858466)



15. Wofa K. Adumatta Vice Chairman of NPP-UK as Deputy Chief Executive officer for Ghana Cocoa Board. (00447961068635)



16. Mr Enerst Agyapong Member of NPP Canada as Deputy Minister for Works and Housings ministry. (Contact number; 0017808917265)

17. Rev. Alex Acheampong, Current Branch Chairman of Germany as a minister for ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs. (Contact number; +4917661985461)



18. Nana Boateng, Current Director of communications of NPP-Germany as a Chief Executive officer for Ghana Investment promotion centre. (Contact number: 491773717023)



19. Dr Daniel Andrews Member of NPP- Denmark as a Chief Executive officer for Food and Drugs Board. (Contact number;+4591609830)



20. Mr Kwaku Nkansah Current Branch Chairman of NPP-UK as a Deputy Minister for Trade and industries ministry. (Contact number; 00447753496558)



21. Nana Agyare Kodie, Current Branch Chairman of NPP-Belgium as a second Deputy Chief of Staff at Jubilee House. (Contact number; +32475445891)



22. Madam Perpetual Member of NPP Finland as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social welfare. (Contact number +358405754770)

23 Dr Kwame Oppong Kusi, Current Branch Chairman of Japan, Chief Executive Officer of Public Procurement Authority (Contact Number; +819061585414)



24. Kwabena Tanyaw Current Branch Secretary of NPP-South Africa as Deputy Minister of Agriculture. (Contact number; +27814406241)



25. Mr K. Obimpeh, Current Branch Secretary of NPP- Canada as Deputy Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (contact number; 0015145157342)



26. Dr. George Fobi, Current Branch Chairman of Austria as Deputy Minister for Health ministry. (Contact number; +436601565013)



Mr Daniel Kofi Affum, Member of NPP-USA, Former parliamentary candidate for Wassa East constituency as a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Ministry. (Contact number: 0016462072618)



Mr Kwasi Owusu- Afriyie, Current Director of communications NPP-Finland as a Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts Ministry (+358452266555).

