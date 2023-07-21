NPP Flagbearer polls: NEC rejects petition to centralize special delegates congress

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected a petition by nine aspirants requesting for a centralized flagbearer election on August 26, 2023.

A group of NPP supporters from Greater Accra and Central Region were also protesting against the decision by the National Executive Council to decentralize the upcoming super delegates conference.



The Group gathered at the party headquarters at Asylum Down and matched to the Alisa Hotel at Ridge where the party NEC held a meeting to deliberate on the modalities of the upcoming congress.



Lead Convenor of the Group, Yaw Obeng Boateng in an interview with GHOne News stated that the delegates want the conference centralized for fairness and transparency.

However, addressing journalists after the meeting the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong-Koduah disclosed that Congress to select five out of the ten aspirants will be centralized.



“We are in the final stage of doing the compilation. Basically, we are not going to exceed 1000 so between 900 and 1000 delegates will form the special Electoral College.”



“Some of the founding members have died, so we have to take their names out. We also have to look at past national officers. I am sure before the week ends we should have the final list for the special delegates’ election,” the General Secretary stated.