NPP Flagbearer race: Catherine Afeku predicts a landslide victory for Alan

Former Minister for Tourism and Culture, Catherine Afeku

The former Minister for Tourism and Culture, Catherine Afeku has predicted a landslide victory for Alan in the upcoming Presidential primaries.

The former minister who in an interview said she has toured the entire country and can say without any shred of doubt that Mr. Kyerematen will win.



The former minister also went ahead to tell delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to disregard news circulating on various portals that she has endorsed the Vice President.



She affirmed her total support for Mr. Kyerematen and assured Ghanaians that she is not a political prostitute to be moving from one candidate to the other.

The NPP will hold a special conference on 26 August 2023 to reduce the current number of 10 Presidential aspirants to 5 candidates.



The party will then hold a national congress on November 4, 2023, to elect a Flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential election.