NPP Flagbearership: Reports I have endorsed Alan Kyerematen are false - Ya-Na

The King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II says media reports claiming he has endorsed Alan Kyerematen's NPP flagbearership bid are false.
The former Trade Minister, who has resigned from government to pursue his flagbearership ambition, called on the King of Dagbon on Monday, and after the visit, some selected newspapers published that the Ya-Na had told Alan Kyerematen that it was Alan's time to lead the NPP as flagbearer.
The King of Dagbon has categorically issued a disclaimer stating the reports are falsehood.
A press statement signed by the Secretary to the Ya-Na, rejected the concocted reports and affirmed the Ya-Na's openness to the public.
"The attention of the Gbewaa Palace has been drawn to reports in various newspapers regarding the courtesy visit by the Hon Alan Kyerematen on His Majesty Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II. In particular, the reports suggest that His Royal Majesty had declared that it was the turn of Hon. Alan Kyerematen to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a flagbearer," the statement read.
"His Majesty wishes to state categorically that he made no such claim," the release stated, adding, "I have not endorsed Hon. Alan Kyerematen and wish to state categorically that the doors of my Palace are open for all", it added.
