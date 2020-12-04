NPP, GUM pledge to prioritise education at Odododiodio

The two parliamentary candidates promised to enhance education in the constituency

Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nii Lante Bannerman, and the Ghana Union Movement parliamentary candidate, Mr. Ebenezer Otoo have both pledged to make education a topmost priority in the Odododiodio Constituency.

The two made the pledge at a debate organized by the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-metro of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Odododiodio Constituency to offer candidates an opportunity to outline their policies.



With the free Senior High School policy, Mr. Bannerman pledged to ensure that all children in the constituency are enrolled in school.



He also promised to create more jobs for the area to improve their livelihoods.

On his part, Mr. Otoo pledged to focus on technical and vocational training to equip the youth with the needed skills for employment.



He also promised to facilitate the building of a first aid health post to improve the health delivery system in the Constituency.



However, the two other candidates: Mr. Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Constituency and Mr. Issaka Samson, the Parliamentary candidate for the Convention Peoples Party did not participate in the debate.