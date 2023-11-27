NPP General Secretary exhibits drumming skills at Akwasidae

Justin Kodua Frimpong , General Secretary (NPP) displayinh his drumming skills

Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), put up a display at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti region during the last Akwasidae celebration of the year on November 26, 2023.

Kodua Frimpong, in traditional blue cloth, not only attended the Akwasidae on behalf of the NPP but also exhibited his drumming skills at a point.



The General Secretary was spotted drumming alongside others, creating a rhythm that resonated with the occasion.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the NPP scribe's display could as well pass for someone who has been with the band for so long.



The event, a thanksgiving festival observed by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, attracted a crowd, including Vice president and newly appointed leader of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia alongside his wife, Samira, and other high-profile figures.



Among the entourage was National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim; Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Wontuni; Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister Osei Yaw Adutwum, and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, among others.



Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary is exhibiting his drumming skills at the Akwasidae.



This is what Nana Asantehene meant when he said “Ma woa asantes3m ho nhia wo”



You are not too big to serve Asanteman!



Piawwww!???? pic.twitter.com/deqddcBny4 — Yaw Marfo Adu (@YMarfoAdu) November 26, 2023

