NPP Germany branch warns Bernard Mornah over publishing 'lies' about party

Former Chairman of PNC, Bernard Mornah

The New Patriotic Party Germany branch has issued a strong response to Bernard Mornah's criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a press statement signed by Nana Osei Boateng, the Branch.



Communications Director dated September 1, 2023, the NPP Germany branch expressed its displeasure with Mornah's comments, calling him a "serial NDC sidekick" and a "lickspittle of John Mahama and the main opposition NDC."



The statement referenced an interview in which Mornah labeled President Akufo-Addo as the "worst president in Ghana's history."



Mornah cited the economic crisis and hardships faced by citizens as evidence of the president's failure.



NPP Germany accused Mornah of being frustrated and bitter due to the polarization of politics in Ghana.



The statement also suggested that Mornah had benefitted from the previous NDC government and had become disillusioned when the "milk and honey" stopped flowing after John Mahama's exit from the presidency.

The press statement warned Mornah to stay away from NPP affairs and accused him of engaging in lies and deceit against the party.



NPP Germany expressed confidence that President Akufo-Addo would succeed and hand over to the next NPP leader for continued development.



The statement concluded by urging Ghanaians to vote for the NPP in the next election to break the eight-year cycle and allow the party to continue its work in governance.



