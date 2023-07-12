NPP Germany observe five years of the death of a giant political icon, Joseph Henry Mensah

Joseph Henry Mensah, a founding member of GDM

Source: Oheneba Oduro-Opuni

The 5th anniversary is dedicated to commemorate/ honour Joseph Henry Mensah popularly known and called Mr. J. H. , the brilliant economist, the celebrated politician, the unwavering Ghanaian patriot, the architect behind the famous seven-year development plan of the first president of the Republic of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the Chairman of the powerful Ghana Democratic Movement, GDM, in Europe and equally West African sub region, which was

headquartered in London for his enormous political contributions.



He served under the Colonial Administration from 1953 up to 2005 / 2006 as a Senior Minister of Government Business under John Agyekum Kufuor's administration government of the NPP in Ghana.



As July 12 marks the 5th anniversary of the death of Mr. J. H. Mensah +, l write vehemently once again in deep pain and sorrow in my capacity as a founding member and one of the few remaining active political serving members of the powerful Ghana Democratic Movement-GDM who is still active and raised the banner in the formation of the NPP in Hamburg, Germany, founded by him. He was



internationally recognized world-wide as Chairman & founder of the GDM with London as its head office and equally the merchant city of Hamburg as head office in Germany.



Historically, it's on records that the GDM challenged, protested strongly, and condemned against the PNDC bogus military regime through demonstrations, published articles which revealed the junta about the atrocious crimes against humanity, organized seminars, and distributed flyers to expose crimes committed against innocent Ghanaian citizens, stripped women naked in public etc. for



unlawfully removing a democratic government of Dr. Hilla Liman on 31st December 1981 in Ghana.



We, the few leading Executives including myself were exiled for twenty (20) years without visiting Ghana since declared wanted to face treason charges by the PNDC for our direct and open protest against the regime. We are proud today as we remember and mourn the loss of a unique statesman, a charismatic man, a father, an uncle, a traditionalist, and a friend for his many great political



achievements. Mr. J. H. Mensah + is one of the greatest celebrated politicians and an international economist Ghana has produced in modern political history of our Nation.



He wholeheartedly sacrificed to his life to serve his country of birth, Ghana, he cared so much until his last breath.

I served under the GDM in the position as Assistant General Secretary & National Financial Secretary simultaneously from 1982 - 1992 in Hamburg chapter and in Germany until ban on party politics was lifted in Ghana. Obviously, l had so many political interacts with Mr. J. H. Mensah , personally during the political struggle against the PNDC killer regime outside Ghana in the UK, Hamburg, Dortmund, Kiel, Berlin, Osnabrück, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt am Main etc. in Germany on several times.



I would like to say emphatically with pride and authority that apart from my earlier description about him, he was also a good counsellor, a highly respectable Ghanaian traditionalist, and an experience politician.



Mr. J. H. Mensah + was optimistic that one day, Democracy will be restored in Ghana to benefit future and unborn generations. Significantly, Mr. Joseph Henry Mensah +, was my political mentor in Hamburg, Germany and in the United Kingdom during the time of the political struggle against the PNDC regime in the 1980s.



Inauguration of the Ghana Democratic Movement (GDM) in Hamburg, Germany



The official Inauguration of the GDM took place on 21. 04. 1984 at Mensah, Dammtor, at the University of Hamburg.



Extracts from his address/speech



J. H. Mensah +, main speaker of the inauguration lamented about the deep cries of Ghanaians on crimes against humanity and bad economic infrastructure, detentions without trial, low level of Ghana's educational system etc. conditions 27 years after independence with the hall filled. He reiterated that, there has NOT been any successful military rule over the world.



He cited an example that Sir Winston Churchill, who rallied the British to victory during the 2nd world war as a Prime Minister was forced to resign immediately after the end of the war because they didn't want to experience any military dictatorship in Great Britain and received standing ovation from the invited guests and participants, journalist, lawyers, as well as human-right groups etc. who came to listen to his powerful and eloquent speech.



He concluded finally NOT for Ghanaians to rely on United States of America, Great Britain, or Germany to fight for our freedom but to get involved in the struggle irrespective of one's political affiliation, religion and tribe through the mass media and with God on our side, the fight to restore Democracy in Ghana will be successful one day in his life time and will equally spread over the continent of Africa to end military regime's which was becoming rampant on the continent of Africa.

A good guess is a good thinking



A dream really comes true



Registration of NPP members in Hamburg



It was through Mr. J. H. Mensah +, that Hamburg gave birth to both the GDM & the NPP in Hamburg, Germany of fame stretching to the Scandinavian countries and other European cities apart from the United Kingdom since there were no branches in these countries.



The first giant big 2 founding members of the NPP in Germany



I, Oheneba Oduro-Opuni, Hamburg and George Kofi Afrifa, Kiel, a political scientist, who later became the General Secretary who is painfully incapacitated due to the stroke which strikes him barely seventeen (17) years ago ending his political career shockingly organized the first historical political meeting of the NPP in Hamburg at Dr. Martin Luther King Jnr's house, University of



Hamburg in June, 1992 with some few Ghanaians when ban on party politics was lifted in Ghana officially.



However, George Kofi Afrifa's name is inscribed in the sand mark of the documentations of both the GDM/NPP history books in Germany and Ghana for generations. Ghanaians were still scared to attend openly NPP meetings in Hamburg and activities after registration because of the threat of their lives and businesses in Ghana since the PNDC was still a threat and fearful to the public.



Registration of NPP members in Hamburg City and it's environs

Soon after these memorable meetings and inauguration, J. H. Mensah, sent twenty (20) NPP membership cards which was scarce to get in Europe to me to register Ghanaians in Hamburg.



Within weeks, ALL the cards were sold out at fifty (50) Deutsche Mark (DM50) per one and more copies were ordered and have records of all those registered in my archives in Hamburg for reference purposes.



The vacuum created by the death of the giant politician, Mr. J. H. Mensah, will take a very long time or years to be filled in modern day Ghanaian politics generally.



Finally, with deep sadness and painful reflections of memories, l stand up firmly like an ancient and active trained professional Roman active soldier and salute J. H. Mensah, my political mentor, adviser, lecturer, and motivator as l celebrate his 5th anniversary after serving courageously, honestly, and sincerely Ghana, the country he loved and cared so much and a chapter in history has come to an end at his final journey to eternity.



I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family world-wide once again, more especially in Ghana and the great Osono party members for the loss of such a Doyen politician.



Honestly, MJ. H. Mensah will be remembered by generations of Ghanaians who believed in Democratic principles and the rule of law, NPP members especially in the merchant city of Hamburg and generally in Germany for his unflinching support politically for those few fellow citizens who had direct political contact and relationship with him during the 1980's dangerous long walk to freedom.



Note one(1): The Ghanaian Sphinx, reflections on the Contemporary History of Ghana, 1972 - 1987, by the late Prof. Albert Adu Boahene, formerly Professor and Head of the Department of History, University of Ghana. Being the J. B. Danquah Memorial Lectures, 1988, Under the Auspices of The Ghana Academy of Arts & Sciences. The above powerful and historical lectures ever held in



Ghana during the culture of silence period under the PNDC was edited and Published by The Ghana Democratic Movement branches in- Accra, London, Hamburg, New York, and Paris under the able chairmanship of the late J. H. Mensah.



Note Two (2)- The history about the formation of NPP in Germany

I disseminate this vital information meant for ALL Hamburg Chapter and Germany NPP Branch good members as well as the public around the globe as follows:



Assiduously, the comprehensive and explicit ongoing detail documentation about the history and how the merchant city of Hamburg gave birth to NPP Germany in extensive form will be published when ready for its numerous Ghanaian NPP members and the public.



Interestingly, the memoir is a book of thrilling, electrifying, spectacular, and amazing with more pages of credible and perfect supporting evidence of documents; to serve the interest of both our good members, and equally the



public who will get access to read the historical book. Thank you.



May his soul rest in peace.