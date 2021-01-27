NPP Health Caucus in Ashanti applauds Agyemang Manu's re-appointment to Health Ministry

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

A group of health staff affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed satisfaction with the re-nomination of Kwaku Agyemang-Manu as Minister of Health by President Akufo-Addo.

The group which has formed the NPP Health Caucus in Ashanti Region indicated that considering Mr Agyemang Manu’s exceptional performance in the first term of the government in the midst of a global health challenge, his re-appointment is not surprising.



“But by dint of hard work, proactiveness and exemplary leadership, Ghana managed to contain the disease and was adjudged one of the world’s best-managed COVID-19 pandemic country”, the group said.



It indicated that the widespread commendations and the general acceptance of his nomination by industry players and the international community are testimony to his excellent performance.

“Therefore, to us, it comes as no surprise that the President has reposed trust and confidence in you by giving you the nod to continue your good works in the Ministry as the second wave of the pandemic keeps ravaging the globe including our beloved Ghana”, the statement added.



The group also joins the Friends of Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi which has also applauded the President for the confidence he has reposed in the former Health Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central in the Bono Region.