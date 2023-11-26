NPP Internal election exposed our disregard for grassroots – Kate Gyamfua

NPP National Women Organiser, Kate Gyamfua

National Women Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Kate Gyamfua, has indicated that statistics from the voting patterns in the NPP’s internal elections have proven that a number of people are unhappy with the government.

She says there were several protest votes which indicated that there is a lot to be done to ensure that the political party makes history by breaking the eight-year cycle in Ghana’s politics.



“There were several protest votes in the election. This is an indication that people are not happy. This has also given us an indication of what to expect. We have also come to understand that the grassroots should be our focus.

The results of the election tell us that we need to collaborate with grassroots, help them and work together to ensure that victory becomes that of the NPP,” she said.