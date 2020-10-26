NPP Japan branch donates ambulance to Nkoranza South Constituency

The ambulance donated by the NPP Japan branch

Source: Nana Boateng

The NPP Japan Branch on Saturday, 24th November 2020, donated an ambulance (Nissan Elgrand) worth $35,000 to the Nkoransa South Constituency to help the health sector in the constituency.

This donation was made through the national headquarters to help the health care delivery in the constituency.



The ambulance was secured through the benevolence of the first vice-chairman of the NPP Japan branch, Mr. Michael Awuah.



In his remarks, the NPP Japan branch chairman, Dr. Benard Oppong-Kusi, said, this is the time to show love to deprive communities, and for that matter, we are very happy to partner this constituency to save souls with the help of this ambulance.



It is not the sole responsibility of the state to develop our communities or constituencies but individuals who are blessed with money can help in many ways in the areas of education, health, roads, etc., he added.



Present at the ceremony were Nana Fosu Donyina, the acting President of Akumsa Odumasi traditional council, Gyaasi Hene of Akumsa Odumasi, Queen mother of Akumsa Odumasi, Nana Hemaa Akua Antwiwaa, and other opinion leaders.

The residents of Akumsa Adumasi township under the leadership of Nana Fosu Donyina accepted the gift and urged the residents to show appreciation to the party by voting massively for the NPP government since they are the only government who think and care about them when it comes to development.







The leadership of the Party in Nkoranza South constituency expressed their happiness and was full of praise for the NPP Japan branch for this kind gesture and plead to them to bring more.



The NPP executives of the Nkoranza South Constituency urged all external branches to emulate the shining example of Japan branch and ensure that the party structures are recognized in all their activities

