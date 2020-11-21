NPP Korea communication director donates to Kwadaso Constituency

Lawrence Agyarko presenting the items to the constituency

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

NPP Korea Director of Communication and a Polling Station Organiser at Sea School (A) Lawrence Agyarko has donated 200(Two hundred) campaign shirts and 300 nose masks to support the Parliamentary Candidate Dr Kingsley Nyarko and President Akufo-Addo campaign within the Kwadaso Constituency.

The kind gesture from Lawrence Agyarko has earned him a lot of applause from the rank and file of the party as he has selflessly dedicated himself to supporting the party within the Constituency.



During a short ceremony at the Kwadaso Constituency Office, Agyarko made known the rationale behind the donation and pledged to support the Constituency at all times to help increase NPP votes for both President Akufo-Addo and Dr Kingsley Nyarko at the December 7th polls.



The Constituency Chairman, Mr Boadi Bonnah expressed his profound gratitude to him, for this wonderful gesture bestowed unto the Constituency. He pledged that, the donation would be used to canvas votes for the ruling NPP Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates.

He further used the opportunity to encourage other party supporters to emulate Mr Lawrence Agyarko.



In attendance at the ceremony are Mr Yaw Bonna Boadi(Constituency Chairman), Mr Dominic Ntim( 2nd Vice-Chairman), Mr Kofi Konadu Amankwah (Constituency Secretary),Mr Samuel Ofori(Communication Director), Mr Patrick Osei(Deputy Youth Organiser) ,Georgina Nsiah(Financial Secretary), Ms Elizabeth Anane Acheampong (Municipal NABCO Coordinator) and Many Party Faithfuls who graced the occasion to make it a success.

