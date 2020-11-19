NPP Loyal Ladies donates to underprivileged, canvass for votes

The items donated by the NPP Loyal Ladies Chapter in UK included second-hand clothing and shoes

The NPP Loyal Ladies Chapter in the United Kingdom has donated second-hand clothes and baby products to the residents of Nyamebekyere–Kramokrom in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency of the Central Region.

The Central Regional Captain of NPP Loyal Ladies, Lawrencia Entsuah, together with the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the area, Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie, and the Constituency Executives donated the clothes and other items such as; weighing bags, shoes for males and females, toothbrushes, baby spoons, cups among other donation on behalf of the UK branch.



The Loyal Ladies also undertook a clean-up exercise and free distribution of food to the homeless in the community.



The Central Regional Captain of NPP Loyal Ladies, Lawrencia Entsuah at the presentation said the group organized donation with the focus on not only political engagement and inclusiveness among women but also catering to the humanitarian needs of the underprivileged in society.

She said the Loyal Ladies will garner all the resources needed, both human and material, to campaign effectively to ensure that the New Patriotic Party retains power in 2020.



Lawrencia Entsuah explained that since coming into power, the New Patriotic Party government has undertaken to empower women through free education, employment creation, and the protection of women and children against abuse and violence.



The 2020 parliamentary candidate of the area, Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie also added that Ghana cannot afford a reverse of these laudable achievements by the NPP government as a result of bad choices at the polls, urging Ghanaians to vote massively for the NPP again and him coming 7th December for continuity of progress.