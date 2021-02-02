NPP MP escapes death in gory Koforidua accident

Alexander Akwasi Acquah was returning to Accra from Koforidua after a social event

MyNewsGh.com gathers that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda Alexander Akwasi Acquah escaped death after his pickup was crushed into by a commercial vehicle Monday evening.

Alexander Akwasi Acquah was returning to Accra from Koforidua where he is said to have attended an official event.



Reports indicate that a commercial minibus veered off its lane and rammed into his Ford vehicle at Asuoyaa Bridge.

Eight passengers in the commercial vehicle are said to have sustained serious degrees of injury and have since been sent to the Koforidua General Hospital to receive treatment.



The Member of Parliament has since received treatment and has returned to Accra to join his colleagues for Tuesday’s sitting.