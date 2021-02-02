NPP MP escapes death in gory Koforidua accident

MyNewsGh.com gathers that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda Alexander Akwasi Acquah escaped death after his pickup was crushed into by a commercial vehicle Monday evening.
Alexander Akwasi Acquah was returning to Accra from Koforidua where he is said to have attended an official event.
Reports indicate that a commercial minibus veered off its lane and rammed into his Ford vehicle at Asuoyaa Bridge.
Eight passengers in the commercial vehicle are said to have sustained serious degrees of injury and have since been sent to the Koforidua General Hospital to receive treatment.
The Member of Parliament has since received treatment and has returned to Accra to join his colleagues for Tuesday’s sitting.
- Upper West: Fuel tank explosion in Wa kills two
- Bono region records 259 road crashes in 2020 - MTTD Commander
- Another accident on Navrongo road in less than 48 hours leaves several battling for their lives
- Two consecutive accidents occur on Nanjupiung-Chuchuliga road
- Four dead in gory accident on Kumasi-Bawku road
- Read all related articles