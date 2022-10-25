2
Menu
News

NPP MP lists three reasons why Ofori-Atta must resign

Davis Opoku Ansah 6 Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku has listed three reasons why Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must vacate his post.

In a post shared on Facebook, Davis Opoku suggested that Ofori-Atta resigning from his position is very critical to the restoration of Ghana’s economy.

Here are Davis Opoku's justification for Ofori-Atta to resign:

Restoring the value of the cedi

The Mpraeso MP said that Ofori-Atta’s resignation will immediately lead to the Ghana Cedi restoring its value against the major currency including the US dollar.

“Kwasi Kwarteng never wanted to leave his post. His mere resignation stopped the slide of the pound. The same is needed in Ghana to stem the hedging,” he said.

Speed of IMF bailout

The MP also said that Offori-Atta leading the government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout is the reason why a deal has not been reached yet.

“Ken has spoken against credit rating agencies and the IMF. His continuous presence is delaying the program. He doesn't have the credibility to lead a debt restructuring program, hence his delegation of responsibility to a 5-member committee,” he said.

Sacking Ofori-Atta will help bring back the 3 Cs:

Opoku added that sacking Ofori-Atta will help bring back the confidence needed to restore Ghana’s economy.

“He has lost the trust of many, including Members of Parliament and the whole country. A fresh face will bring the 3 C's. Competence, confidence and credibility.

View the MPs post below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





IB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: