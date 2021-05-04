NPP MP urges calm amidst the #Fixthecountry campaign

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, MP for Akyem Oda

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Akyem Oda Constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has urged calm amongst Ghanaians amidst the #Fixthecountry campaign.

He admitted that although the country is facing challenges, the government can only address them accordingly.



He was reacting to the #Fixthecountry campaign, which is being championed by celebrities in the country, on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu.



A section of the public has joined the #Fixthecountry campaign which seeks to get the government to address challenges confronting Ghanaians.



According to the MP, those who are championing the campaign are doing so because they do not know what is happening in other countries.



“They will raise the issue because they do not know what is going on in other countries,” he said.



He said the country would have been worst under the NDC-Government especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With what is happening across the globe, Ghana is not an island, we are part of the world, what is happening here has happened in many countries. If you study what other countries are doing to bring back their economy to its actual state, you will realize our President and his people have good intentions,” he added.



Touching on some of the issues raised under the #Fixthecountry campaign, Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah said Ghana is not experiencing ‘dumsor’, adding that,”The dumsor we experienced during the NDC’s time is not what we are experiencing now.”



“Ours is not generation, ours is transmission and we have explained it. Let us stop doing politics,” he said.



Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah also said,” We have a responsible government, if you look at how government has managed Covid-19 till this point, if not for the NPP-Government, we would have turned into funeral and we will all not be alive.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to exercise restraint, stating that the NPP-Government is putting pragmatic steps together to fix many of the challenges raised.