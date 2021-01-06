NPP MPs camped at Alisa Hotel for tonight’s nomination of Speaker – Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has alleged that all 137 NPP MPs have been camped in Accra at Alisa Hotel to prevent any of them from absenting him or herself from Parliament.

The 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana will tomorrow January 7 2021 vote for a new Speaker of Parliament in a close election to elect the Speaker of Parliament.



In the next Parliament, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will have 137 and with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) represented by 137 whiles the Fomena Constituency presented an independent candidate.



This will make it very difficult for the ruling NPP to have their way through as they scheme to elect Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye as the speaker.

However, speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Ras Mubarak said “I know the NPP MPs have been camped at Alisa Hotel in Accra so that no one will be left out in Parliament”.



According to the MP, the New Patriotic Party is doing that to prevent its Members of Parliament from travelling outside the country.



He also disclosed that the party a few days ago prevented an MP from travelling abroad at the Kotoka International Airport.