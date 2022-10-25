47
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament have petitioned president Akufo Addo to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta and Minister of State at the finance ministry, Adu Boahen to restore public confidence in the economy.

This was announced in a media briefing by their spokesperson, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The group said it will not do business with government if the president fails to heed to their call.

According to them, the move follows previous concerns sent to government that have not yielded any positive results.

"We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry," Andy Appiah Kubi said.

“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response.”

They believe the move will change the current economic situation in the country.

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope into the finance sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he added.

So far, about 80 NPP MPs have reportedly signed the petition for the sack of the Finance Minister.

