NPP MPs throw weight behind NAPO as running mate to Dr Bawumia

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is tipped to be a running mate to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

Sources with the majority caucus of Parliament indicate that, over 80% of the majority caucus members have thrown their weight behind Manhyia South Member of Parliament and Energy Minister Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh.

In a crunch meeting attended by several members of the caucus, it was resolved that Napo was the best bet for the New Patriotic Party as running mate going into the 2024 elections.



According to them, Dr Mattew Opoku Prempeh posses qualities which makes him stand out from his contemporaries.

In the coming days members of the caucus will address the media to make these intentions known to the general public.