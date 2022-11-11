NPP MPs to boycott 2023 budget presentation by Ofori-Atta: It is not yet concrete - Kwadaso MP 'confirms' reports

NPP Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

NPP Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has given credence to reports that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament will boycott the reading of the 2023 budget if it will be presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has been asked by a section of the general public to resign from his position following complaints about the economic hardships.



The entire majority caucus have also requested the head of the Finance Minister and are said to have unanimously agreed to walk out from Parliament should the President refuse to remove Mr. Ofori-Atta and should he be allowed to carry on with the budget presentation and any other parliamentary business.



Reacting to the report which has been published by some major media outlets in the country, the Kwadaso MP stated that he's got a wind of the information but noted it is not yet concrete.

"I get the sense that that's how it is going", however, "it doesn't mean between today and the day for the reading of the budget, things will not change," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



He, however, corroborated claims that the 137 majority members in Parliament are of a common voice that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta must go.



"Whether we will boycott or not, it all lies with our party leadership, government and the parliamentary group - Majority, so for me, let us nip this in the bud as soon as possible and get our focus back to do the things that will bring development to our nation and relief to the people," he added.