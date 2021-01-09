NPP MPs who voted for Alban Bagbin should resign - Presidential staffer

Director of Transport and Logistics at the Jubilee House, Nana Oppong

Director of Transport and Logistics at the Jubilee House, Nana Oppong says it is an act of betrayal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for those NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) who took money to vote for the NDC’s Speaker of Parliament Nominee, Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

According to him, it is a sad moment for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to have a mole in the party, sabotaging the effort of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to move the country forward by voting against Professor Mike Oquaye to become the 7th Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



“The sad thing is that some of our own NPP MPs decided to vote for the NDC’s nominee and this means that some of our NPP MPs support the violent nature of the NDC, because how come NPP MPs who are supposed to work to support Nana Akufo-Addo decided to vote against his Speaker of Parliament nominee?” he fumed.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Nana Oppong noted that those NPP MPs who voted for the NDC’s Speaker of Parliament nominee have indicated their support for the violent nature of the NDC.



He wondered what could have motivated those NPP MPs to decide to vote against President Akufo-Addo’s Speaker of Parliament nominee; thus, he described those NPP MPs who voted for the NDC’s Speaker nominee as delegates who take money to vote in a certain direction.

“This is sad for every NPP member. Whoever voted for the NDC should resign from the party because it is hard to understand what happened. Even if you have any problem with the person, consider the symbol of the party at that moment or consider the work of Nana Akufo-Addo in the next 4 years and vote for his Speaker nominee, but a supposed NPP member voted for the NDC Speaker nominee,” he lamented.



“Those NPP MPs who voted for the NDC Speaker nominee, if God is alive, we leave them to God. If the persons took money from the NDC to vote for Alban Bagbin to destroy the plan of President Akufo-Addo, they should keep the money and spend it; the money will finish,” he stated.



To him, those NPP MPs betrayed President Akufo-Addo at the crucial moment he needed their support by voting for the Speaker of Parliament nominee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).