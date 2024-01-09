NPP NEC to determine the fate of Bimbilla Parliamentary Aspirant

Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu

The Northern Regional Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has deferred the decision regarding the approval or disqualification of parliamentary aspirants for the Bimbilla constituency, Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu to the National Election Committee (NEC).

According to the Committee, despite efforts to rectify the issues relating to the aspirant and the Vetting Committee’s leniency in extending the nomination period for the irregularities to be rectified, Alhaji Zaruk turned down the offer for a reason best known to him.



“His refusal to adhere to the standard procedures and the subsequent refusal to take advantage of the vetting committee’s offer has left the committee no choice but to defer the decision to the National Election Committee”. The Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Prof. Hudu Zakaria, in a statement, “Following a resolution by the vetting committee, Alhaji Zaruk was granted an exceptional opportunity to rectify his incomplete nomination form at the Bimbila constituency office despite the closure of the nomination process”.



He indicated that a regional delegation, led by the Regional Second Vice Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Rahaman Mahama, alongside the Regional Secretary, Treasurer, and other officials, convened at the said office on Sunday, 7th 2024, to oversee this process and that the regional delegation stayed at the Bimbila office from 10 am to 3 pm, awaiting Alhaji Zaruk’s arrival to complete and sign his nomination form.



“Unfortunately, after direct communication on the phone, Alhaji Zaruk told the delegation that he was declining the offer to complete his form at the constituency office, instead directing that the form be brought to his residence in Tamale before 5 pm. He later repeated the same demand in a press conference that the form be brought to his residence in Tamale before 5 p.m.”.



The Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP disclosed that Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu initial submission of his nomination form had several irregularities, including incorrect entry of date of birth, voter ID number, and an unsigned section B, which is crucial as it contains the contractual undertakings restraining aspiring parliamentary candidate from contesting the 2024 elections as an independent candidate or on the ticket of any other party.

“When the Constituency Research and Elections Officer drew his attention to the errors as the form was being submitted at the constituency office, he reluctantly corrected the wrong entries of the date of birth and the voter ID number and refused to sign the contractual undertakings section. As a result, the constituency office could not process his nomination form and deferred it to the region. At the region, a decision was made to invite him to explain why he refused to enter into the contractual undertakings as required of every aspiring parliamentary candidate before he could be invited for vetting”.



“When the vetting list was published without Alhaji Zaruk’s name, pending the decision on his refusal to sign the contractual undertakings, he instigated his supporters to vandalise the constituency party office. But when he appeared before the vetting committee on Thursday, the 4th of January 2024, with media coverage, he admitted that he did not complete section B due to an oversight. He then apologised to the party for spreading misinformation, which had led to the vandalism of the constituency party office by his supporters, most of whom were opposition party members, and pledged to repair the damage done to the party officer”.



Prof. Zakaria noted that the party takes the matter seriously and upholds the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.



“We regret the inconveniences and disturbances that have arisen from this situation. We will continue to keep the public informed of any further developments and decisions made by the National Election Committee”.