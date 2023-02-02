2
Menu
News

NPP National Council meets to decide dates for flagbearer, parliamentary primaries - Report

Npp Executive Fainted?fit=1200%2C1064&ssl=1 New Patriotic Party (NPP) logo

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Council of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) is expected to meet today, February 02, 2023, to decide on timelines for flagbearer and parliamentary elections.

Earlier reports attributed to the Council said the party had set November 2023 to elect its presidential candidate, January 2024 to elect parliamentary candidates for constituencies with sitting NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) and April 2024 for constituencies without sitting NPP MPs.

But in a statement, the NPP said timelines for the internal polls were yet to be concluded. It added that at the National Council’s last meeting, it was unable to finalize discussions on some proposed dates for the conduct of the primaries.

Consequently, the National Council resolved to defer a decision on the matter to allow for further stakeholder engagements in the interest of the party.

Meanwhile, the meeting scheduled today will enable the National Council to take a definitive decision regarding the timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains