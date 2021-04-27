NPP National Executives in Oti, Volta, Eastern regions as part of their nationwide tour

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The National Executive Officers of the governing NPP, led by the National Chairman, Mr. Freddy Blay, on Monday, April 26, 2021, commenced the third phase of their nationwide “thank you” tour of the country, visiting Oti, Volta and Eastern Regions.

The tour is also meant to afford the party national leadership an opportunity to touch base with party grassroots, and to listen and address their legitimate concerns and grievances as part of the party’s re-energization, restructuring and reorganization efforts.



The National Executives are also using the occasion of the tour to engage the structures of the Party on ways by which they can support the Akufo-Addo government to deliver on its second-term mandate in order to enhance the party’s chances of breaking the 8-year governance cycle.



The Executives have already visited and interacted with party grassroots in ten regions comprising Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West and Savanna Regions during the first and second phase of this nationwide exercise.

The Executives comprised the National Chairman, Freddy Blay; General Secretary, John Boadu; National 1st Vice Chair, Rita Asobayire; National 2nd Vice Chairman, F.F Anto; National 3rd Vice Chair, Omari Wadie; National Treasurer, Abankwa Yeboah; National Organizer, Sammi Awuku; National Youth Organizer; Lawyer Nana Boakye, and the National Women Organizer, Kate Gyamfua.



They are being accompanied by a Deputy National Organizer, Maxwell Lugudor, the party’s Director of Finance and Administration, Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah (CNN), a Deputy National Communications Director, Yaw Preko as well as the respective Regional Executives of the party in the regions visited.