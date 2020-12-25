NPP National Treasurer refurbishes school for the blind to mark 60th birthday

The Akropong School for the Blind

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, contributor

The National Treasurer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. George Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, has, from his own pocket, refurbished the entire boys' dormitories at the Akropong School for the Blind to mark his 60th birthday.

Mr. Abankwah Yeboah did not only renovate the dormitories, he also reconstructed the dilapidated boys' bathrooms and places of convenience into a modernised facility to aid the students have decent facility to clean themselves.



He also constructed Kitchens for the female teachers who accommodate some of the pupils (children below 5 years) in their bungalows due to their disability.



At a ceremony to commission the refurbished facilities on the school's premises at Akropong, Mr. Abankwah Yeboah also pledged to support the school with 50 buckets of paint every year.



He expressed happiness for the work done to brighten the school.



"I am really satisfied with the work done so far. The workers have done well considering the time frame they used to start and complete the renovation work - from November to December.

"I turned 60 years on 6th December; And before I turned 60, God put on my heart to help those who might need help. After looking around God placed on my heart to come and assist the School for the blind.



"I didn't know they had renovated the female washrooms and after going around the campus I saw that the male washrooms and bathrooms were in bad shape. They had to go to further places to access places of convenience.



"So, I brought contractors to see how they could fix the challenge for the male students. When they finished constructing the washrooms and bathrooms, I made them renovate the dormitories that were looking old and cracked.



"Kitchens were also constructed for some of the teachers who accommodate some of the pupils in their bungalows.



"So, the message I received from God is what I have headed to," the NPP Treasurer said.

He advised Ghanaians to also make it an endeavour to go to the aid of the needy, especially the schools for the disabled.



Headmistress of the school for the Blind, Mahella Nar, thanked Mr. Abankwah Yeboah for the gesture.



"He did everything even far above our expectations. God bless him.



"We still need more support. The roof of our dining hall is leaking badly and the kitchen also needs to be fixed. Our cars are also rickety now.



"The government and Mr. Abankwah alone cannot do it so we appeal to the general public to come to our aid," she appealed.

