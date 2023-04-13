NPP National Youth Organiser invited by police for wearing military camouflage

NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha

The Upper West Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has invited the National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Abdul Salam Mustapha for questioning.

According to a copy of the invitation letter sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Salam was to report to the Upper West Police Command on Friday, April 7, 2023, “to assist in an ongoing investigation” in which he was seen wearing a military camouflage during a radio interview contrary to the law.



“You are respectfully invited to report to the Regional Police Command/Wa on 7 April, 2023 at 1100 hours to assist in an ongoing investigation in which you were seen wearing a military camouflage contrary to ‘section 1 of the restriction on the use of military uniforms and equipment Act 1967, (NLCD 177) as amended by the restriction on the use of military camouflage and equipment (Amendment) Act 2007, (Act 746)’ while you granted an interview on Tuusung radio in Wa on 13 March, 2023 between the hours of 10:00am and 11:00am.



“I wish to kindly request you to bring along the said military camouflage long-sleeved shirt to aid investigation,” the invitation letter dated March 31, 2023 said.



Reacting to the letter in a Facebook post, the NPP National Youth Organiser confirmed receipt of the invitation and said he had arranged with the police to report himself to the Police CID headquarters on Thursday, April 13, 2023.



According to Salam Mustapha, the invitation by the police is a result of an equalisation attempt by the opposition National Democratic Congress who had some of its executives being invited by the police recently on similar grounds.

“I received this letter from the Police Commander to report to the Upper West Regional Police Command. Due to some family circumstances, I couldn't travel to Wa, but upon further communication, we subsequently have arranged for me to meet the police at CID headquarters tomorrow at 12 noon. I understand that the NDC petitioned the police to invite me because some officers of theirs were invited to answer questions on why they wore camouflage to campaign in the Ashanti Region.



“I will honour the invitation tomorrow, but this equalisation attempt has failed. How the police failed to see the symbol of 'true religion' embossed on the shirt left breast pocket strikes me. How can a shirt bought in a shop in London with its label be described as a military camouflage?” he questioned in his Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



8 NDC regional executives invited by police



Eight members of Ashanti region executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were recently invited by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for campaigning in the party’s “Green Army” uniform.



Confirming the invitation on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the first Vice Chairman of the party, Captain retired Kwame Jabari said, they were ready to meet the regional police commander to justify the use of the uniform.

“The camouflage was bought at Kumasi Kejetia Market which bears no military symbol of the Ghana Armed Forces to warrant this needless invitation. The camouflage is available on the market NPP people including their antinational Organizer and Youth Organizer Nana Boakye have all been wearing the camouflage so why us,” Mr. Jabari asked.



According to him, the Party will not be cowards to the police and military intimidation in Ashanti region for no wrong doing.



“They call us on the phone for a meeting after 9am, we are now going to meet as a party to make a decision on the invitation extended to us, either to honor the invitation or not. By our principle we will decide whether the invitation is intimidation tactics or not. If we deem it as intimidation we will not honor it if it is not we must honor it."







