NPP PC Edmund Kudjoh Attah files nomination to contest North Dayi seat

Mr. Edmund Kudjoh Attah, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the North Dayi Constituency, has filed his nomination at the District Electoral Commission office to contest the seat in the December general elections.

The NPP Parliamentary aspirant, who is contesting the seat for the first time, said he needed to step in to rescue the people of the District from the incumbent.



Mr Attah, who was addressing party supporters, after filing his nomination said the monopoly of the NDC in the Constituency must end.



He appealed to the people to vote for someone, who would bring development to their doorstep and improve the lives of the people rather than vote on party lines.



Mr Attah said he was convinced of his chances of changing the narrative in the Constituency

He said a hand full of supporters accompanied him to the EC office because of the respect for the COVID-19 directives by the President.



"The President has given a directive, there was no need busing people to this area but the people have responded to the call that you are the one that we need, you are our saviour and that you are the one that works, that’s how come they have come out," Mr Attah said.



Mr Attah called for a clean and decorous campaign as the NPP anticipate victory in December.



“Spiritually we have won already, just waiting for the manifestation in the flesh," he added.