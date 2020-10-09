NPP PC Nii Lante Bannerman campaigns with mammoth crowd in Accra

The campaign of Nii Lante Bannerman attracted hundreds of persons in the Central Business District

A mammoth crowd was seen cheering on the New Patriotic Party's aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman during his campaign tour of Accra on Thursday.

The crowd numbering over five hundred paraded through the central Market of Accra including Zongolane, Kantamanto and Timber market amidst dancing and singing '4more4Nana' causing huge traffic in the area.



As the country keeps recording a number of coronavirus cases, the crowd including Nii Lante Bannerman completely disregarded the coronavirus safety protocols during his march.



Bannerman who is vying for the Parliamentary seat was unsuccessful in his previous attempt and has hence restrategized by using street processions in some parts of Accra as a means of campaigning to unseat the incumbent, Nii Lante Vanderpuye.



The Odododiodoo Constituency has been fiercely contested in years past and this trend looks set to continue in the 2020 polls.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb has gathered that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be paying a visit to traders at Kantamanto on Saturday, October 10 to solicit for votes.



Despite not winning the Parliamentary seat in Odododiodoo, the NPP government has been able to undertake several projects in the area including the construction of two football pitches, an on-going construction of a harbour among others.



With this, the NPP is fully convinced that the crowd backing their campaigns will reflect into votes come December 7.