NPP PC aspirant defects to NDC in Odododiodio

New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress symbols

The main contender in the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Odododiodio Constituency ahead of the 2020 elections has painted a dire picture of the party after defecting to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Michael Nii Yarboi Annan said the attitude of some party members and executives at the constituency, regional and national levels compelled him to defect to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) last week.



Mr. Yarboi Annan contested the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Premix Fuel Company, Nii Lante Bannerman, in the said primary but lost.



Nii Lante Bannerman polled 543 votes, representing 64.2 per cent, while Nii Yarboi Annan had 220 votes, representing 26.0 per cent.



The other two candidates in the primary were the former MP, Reginald Niibi Ayi-Bonte, who polled 70 votes and Nii Naate Atswele, who also had 11 votes.



In the main elections, Nii Lante Bannerman lost to the incumbent, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuije.

The former Sports Minister defeated polled 41,446 of the valid votes cast to beat Nii Lante Bannerman, who polled 34,887 votes.



Reacting to the defection from the NPP to the NDC on Onua TV‘s Maakye on Tuesday, February 23, Mr. Yarboi Annan described the NPP supporters and executives in the constituency as volatile.



“Before 2020 election, I thought I was part of a democratic party but moments before my vetting, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman called and said he was shocked by the crowd and that they had decided to disqualify me.”



He explained that “they had towed a certain line in the constituency with intimidation and brutalities”.



“People who were seen as my boys were physically attacked.”

Asked whether he would want to contest the incumbent MP, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuije, in the 2024 primaries now that he has joined the NDC, Mr. Yarboi Annan said “we are in the world of possibilities. I know the God I am serving”.



“Anywhere I will have the opportunity to be able to help my people in peace, I will be helpful to my people of Odododiodoo.”



Asked why he did not go independent but went to the NDC, he explained that “I thought of that. I had to go for independent but the NDC has lived with me well in the constituency”.



“I think the NDC is doing something better in the constituency and that is why I joined it and not for personal gains.”