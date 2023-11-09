NPP Parliamentary Candidate labels Dormaa East MP as a failure

NPP logo

2020 New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate, Professor Kwabena Sarfo Sarfo-Kantanka, has taken a swipe at Paul Twum Barima, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Dormaa East Constituency.

Professor Kwabena Sarfo Sarfo-Kantanka, who is seeking to enter Parliament after losing the internal party primaries in 2019, claims that Paul Twum Barima has failed the constituency despite getting the mantle to lead the people.



He has thus urged his constituents in the Dormaa East Constituency, particularly those in the NPP, to reject the incumbent MP because he has the leadership qualities to develop the area.



“We have the wrong person as an MP because he doesn’t even have enough qualifications and leadership qualities to secure a position as an MP in the constituency. I’m the next Busia for this region, and everybody who has worked with me before knows my value.”

“And, sadly, people didn’t vote for me in 2020, but they can correct the mistake by voting for me because getting me to Parliament will bring developments to this constituency. When I enter Parliament, you are looking at a future majority leader, a president, or even a vice president,” Professor Kwabena Sarfo Sarfo-Kantanka said as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.



Touching down on his governance policies when given the mandate, he mentioned that he has laid down the “Agenda 12 Disciples Policy,” which consists of 12 effective developmental policies that embody education, health, agriculture, and other all-inclusive packages.



“I call something Agenda 12 Disciples Policy and Education, Health, Agriculture, and other all-inclusive packages. I also have an agenda for the youth, and I will form my own cabinet with an advisor on all the agenda, at the appropriate time, I will go into details of the policies, I still maintain that we made a mistake in electing this MP (Paul Twum Barima).”