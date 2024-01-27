NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Bawumia’s aide floors Freda Prempeh at Tano North

Personal aide to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako

Dr Gideon Boako, a personal aide to the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has clinched victory in the Tano North constituency, securing the NPP's ticket for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Boako's resounding win saw him garner 442 votes, while his closest contender, Freda Akosua Prempeh, trailed behind with 221 votes.



Freda Akosua Prempeh is also the current Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

She took over from Cecilia Dapaah after she resigned.



NW/AE