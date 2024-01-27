News

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Charles Bissue wins Essikado Ketan constituency race

Charles Bissue?fit=600%2C400&ssl=1 Former Secretary to the erstwhile IMCIM, Charles Bissue.

Sat, 27 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee Against Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has won the parliamentary seat for the Essikado Ketan constituency.

He won over his contenders with a total vote cast of 333.

Charles Bissue's win placed him ahead of his contender, the Deputy Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Yaw Amoakohene Baafi, who polled 233 votes.

