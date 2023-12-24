NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Juaben MP seeks another term, leading development beyond gender

Member of Parliament for Juaben Constituency, Ama Pomaa Boateng filed her nomination

As the nomination process for the upcoming NPP parliamentary elections unfolds, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Juaben Constituency, Ama Pomaa Boateng, a resilient and dedicated woman, has filed her nomination forms, vying for another term to continue the transformative work she has initiated.

Under the slogan "Gain, Consolidate, and Maintain," the MP is poised to convey a powerful message transcending gender stereotypes. Contrary to the assertions of her competitors, she firmly emphasizes that her plea for votes as a woman is not merely rooted in gender, but rather in her ability to spearhead comprehensive development initiatives within the constituency.



In a resounding declaration, the Juaben MP, affectionately called ‘ObaaNoaa” emphasized that her track record speaks volumes about her dedication to progress and community welfare.



She has been a staunch supporter of education, advocating for the youth and adults by providing essential resources and financial support to ensure they have access to quality education and digital skills training.



Her efforts to support education is based on her commitment to bridge rural-urban development through ICT and education. Through her Pomaa Tech Club, Digital Ashanti and Ghana Tech Women initiative, she has supported both the youth and adults in Juaben Constituency, extending to the entire Ashanti Region, a revolution of digital skills empowerment.



Her commitment also extends to women's health, general healthcare, and the promotion of technical skills, fostering a holistic approach to community development.



The incumbent MP's advocacy goes beyond rhetoric, as evidenced by the numerous developmental projects she has spearheaded within the constituency. She has left an indelible mark on Juaben, from infrastructure improvements to community empowerment programs, creating a legacy of progress and positive change.

One of the standout features of her tenure has been her personal involvement in addressing the educational needs of the constituency. By personally financing school fees for those in need, she has not only empowered individuals but has also played a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for the youth. Currently through her efforts, Juaben is set to commission the first ever Juaben Technical Institute.



Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng, who is also the deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation reiterates that her call for support is grounded in her proven ability to lead and drive development. Her plea is not a plea for gender representation alone; it is a call to entrust the reins of progress to an individual who has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the well-being and prosperity of the constituents and the NPP Party.



The slogan "Gain, Consolidate, and Maintain" encapsulates her vision for the future of Juaben Constituency—a future built on the gains achieved, consolidated through sustained effort and maintained for the prosperity of generations to come.



In a political landscape often clouded by divisive rhetoric, the Juaben Constituency MP's continue to symbolise the transformative power of effective leadership. As she seeks another term, she invites the constituents to recognize the impact- tangible and intangible that she has had on their lives. The call is not just for votes but for a continued partnership in the journey of progress, a journey led by a woman who embodies the spirit of development and community well-being as the governing New Patriotic Party seeks to break the eight-year term.



