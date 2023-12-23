NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Lecturer files nomination to contest Suame seat

Parliamentary aspirant for Suame, John Darko

Source: Nana Peprah

A legal practitioner and lecturer at the Ghana Institution of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), John Darko, has filed and submitted his nomination form to contest the Suame NPP parliamentary seat in Kumasi.

John Darko, who is very confident of winning the seat, submitted his form on Friday, December 22, 2023 at the party office.



Scores of party supporters and other former constituency executives followed him to the party office with chanting of winning songs to back his victory.



Darko who intended to contest the 2020 parliamentary primary had his move surrounded by many controversies, leading to his denial and inability to contest.



It is worth noting that he had also contested and lost in the 2016 primary before the 2020.



His current move therefore makes him a third timer in the race.



He is set to contest against the current Suame MCE, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, who has also picked his nomination form already.

So far, all those who would be contesting the Suame seat are fighting to replace the incumbent MP, Osei Kyei-MensahBonsu, following his decision to bow out after serving for almost 28 years.



Speaking in an interview with the media after he had submitted the form, Darko thanked the party executives for opening and availing themselves for the exercise to go on smoothly without any controversies.



Expressing hope of winning the seat, the GIMPA lecturer said, his mantra is based on hard work, good interpersonal relationship, visionary and development oriented, welfare of people, unity drive and a sense of attraction that helps to bring people on board, among others.



With the sense of attraction and unity drive, the legal practitioner said, he is going to engage people on a house to house campaign to bring back both party sympathisers and non party members on board.



He said, all those who have withdrawn due to certain issues, are going to be brought back to the party to help pull more votes under him as the parliamentary candidate.



According to him, the dream to break the eight calls for a strategic leader like himself, who can convince the masses for more votes. Lawyer John Darko who is very known for his philanthropist gestures and numerous support for students, artisans etc said, he is going to do more when the people give him the mandate to lead the Suame NPP.

"When it comes to those gestures, people already know that and everyone can testify that I don't do it because of votes. I was doing it even when our party was not in power, that is me". He said this in response to a question that had sought to know if was still going to continue his gestures.



Receiving the forms at the party office, Count Abban Duker, the constituency chairman said he was very happy that the process had been completed.



According to him, two persons have so far picked up the forms which includes the MCE, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye and the legal practitioner who has currently filed his form.



Confirming receipt of the lawyer's nomination forms, the chairman said that it possessed all the requirements, making it very legitimate.



He, however, revealed that the office, until the deadline which is scheduled for Monday 25th December, 2023, is open for everyone who wishes to pick a form and contest.