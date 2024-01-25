NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Party postpones election in Akuapem South

Emblem of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the postponement of its parliamentary primaries in the Akuapem South Constituency, which was supposed to have taken place on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The party said in a statement that the decision was taken after receiving petitions from some members of the constituency, who raised some issues regarding the primaries.



The statement, which was signed by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the party had also considered the recommendations of the constituency and regional executive committees, who advised that the primaries be delayed to allow for further consultation and resolution of the matters raised.



The statement did not disclose the nature or the source of the petitions, but assured the public that the party was committed to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent process of electing its parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The statement also said that the postponement of the primaries in the Akuapem South Constituency would not affect the other constituencies, where the primaries would go on as planned on Saturday.



Below is the full statement by the NPP



