NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Policeman injured in clash over alleged spiritual incantation at voting center

The incident occurred during an attempt to halt an alleged spiritual incantation at a voting center

A police officer has suffered serious injuries in the New Juaben North constituency of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred during an attempt to halt an alleged spiritual incantation at a voting center, reportedly orchestrated by supporters of Nana Agyei, also known as Djoe, a contender in the parliamentary primary.



According to reports, a small group of the contender’s supporters gathered at the voting center during the night for the purported incantation.



When efforts were made to intervene and stop the ritual, the situation escalated into violence, resulting in a near-fatal attack on the police officer.



The injured officer is currently receiving treatment at the Koforidua Central Hospital, highlighting the severity of the clash.



This incident has added to the already heightened tension in the lead-up to the primary casting a shadow over the electoral process.

In the New Juaben North constituency, where the incident occurred, the competition is fierce among candidates such as Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, and contenders Nana Osei Adjei, Joseph Osei Djaba, Philip Twum Yeboah, and Sampson Kwesi Annor.



The violent altercation further underscores the charged atmosphere surrounding the upcoming NPP polls in the region.



Seth Acheampong’s return to Parliament is crucial for NPP as key members of the Majority caucus exiting.



Some delegates and members of the New Patriotic Party in New Juaben North have described as strategic and crucial Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister’s decision to return to Parliament.



“Seth Acheampong’s extensive parliamentary experience is seen as invaluable in addressing gaps left by the voluntary exit of numerous Members of the Majority Caucus of NPP,” Kankam Twumasi Daniel, spokesperson for delegates supporting the Regional Minister said.

Having served as a Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso constituency in the 5th, 6th, and 7th Parliament of the Fourth Republic, Seth Kwame Acheampong previously chaired the Defense and Interior Committee in Parliament.



Despite losing in the 2019 primary to David Ansah Opoku, the current MP for Mpraeso, Seth Acheampong’s political journey was reignited with his appointment as Eastern Regional Minister.



His bid to represent New Juaben North, succeeding the incumbent Nana Adjei Boateng, has been touted as a blessing aligning with the departure of nineteen experienced MPs from the Majority Caucus of NPP.



These prominent figures exiting Parliament are Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Suame), First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai), Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South), Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan), and Ken Agyapong (Assin Central). Their decision undoubtedly leaves a void in the party’s leadership and parliamentary representation.



Other MPs who are part of the exodus from Parliament are Dan Botwe (Okere), Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West), Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiaso), and Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom). Additionally, Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya), Carlos Ahenkora (Tema West), Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North), William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South), Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West), Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East), Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North), Kojo Kum (Ahanta West), Osei Bonsu Amoah and Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East).

This voluntary exit has sparked serious concerns about the future trajectory of the NPP in the coming years.



Seth Kwame Acheampong is however seen as a pivotal force to bolster NPP’s standing in the next Parliament.



He is therefore receiving massive support from delegates and key figures of the NPP to return to the law chamber.



At the constituency level, former New Juaben North NPP chairman Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang has officially declared support for Acheampong, emphasizing his competence, hard work, humility, and vision for the youth.