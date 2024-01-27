News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
0

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Sick delegate aided to cast ballot at Mpohor

Mpohor Sick Vote The visibly weak delegate could not walk properly

Sat, 27 Jan 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Mpohor in the Western Region who is suffering an ailment was aided by relatives to make his way to the polling station to cast his ballot in the ongoing NPP Parliamentary primaries.

The visibly weak delegate who could not walk properly made sure he exercised his franchise in electing the right parliamentary candidate to represent the constituency in the upcoming December 7, 2024 election.

A total of over 406 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the election.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie is facing stiff competition from two other candidates.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: