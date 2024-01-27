NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Sick delegate aided to cast ballot at Mpohor

A delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Mpohor in the Western Region who is suffering an ailment was aided by relatives to make his way to the polling station to cast his ballot in the ongoing NPP Parliamentary primaries.
The visibly weak delegate who could not walk properly made sure he exercised his franchise in electing the right parliamentary candidate to represent the constituency in the upcoming December 7, 2024 election.
A total of over 406 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the election.
The incumbent Member of Parliament, John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie is facing stiff competition from two other candidates.
A sick delegate being carried to vote at the Mpohor constituency. #EIBElectionHub #NPPDecides #GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/bn4s5WKIep— GHOne TV (@ghonetv) January 27, 2024
- Delegates in Sissala East NPP primary divided
- Over 2,000 delegates in Bono Region ready to vote in four constituencies
- I will choose Asanteman over NPP any day - Justin Kodua amid Wontumi-Manhyia saga
- NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Voting begins at Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro
- NPP Primaries: Roni accuses Ursula Owusu of camping Ablekuma West delegates
- Read all related articles