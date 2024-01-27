NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Sick delegate aided to cast ballot at Mpohor

The visibly weak delegate could not walk properly

A delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Mpohor in the Western Region who is suffering an ailment was aided by relatives to make his way to the polling station to cast his ballot in the ongoing NPP Parliamentary primaries.

The visibly weak delegate who could not walk properly made sure he exercised his franchise in electing the right parliamentary candidate to represent the constituency in the upcoming December 7, 2024 election.



A total of over 406 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in the election.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie is facing stiff competition from two other candidates.



