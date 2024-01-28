NPP Parliamentary Primaries: 'We are not fools' - Delegates react to Adwoa Safo’s loss

One of the delegates who spoke with GhanaWeb

It appears that Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, did no good to what has been described as an already dented image when she contested in the parliamentary candidate selection on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

After losing to her contender, Mike Oquaye Jnr, the MP has come under attack from some of the delegates.



Speaking to the delegates after the primaries, they mentioned that they were proud to have taken such a decision to vote against their MP.



“We are fed up with the way Ghanaians insult delegates of Dome-Kwabenya. We don’t want that again. Kevin Taylor can insult us including our parents; radio stations even insult us. So, we have decided that we will not vote for Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo again. She always has issues… she should go home and solve all her issues,” one delegate told GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu.



Another delegate bemoaned: “We have shown the world that people of Dome Kwabenya are wise because if we had not voted against Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo, the world would have thought that we are fools. We want to tell the world that we are not fools; we are wise and we have given her a showdown!”



“All I want to say is that you don't lead as MP on social media that’s why we decided to bring ‘GABO’ (referring to Mike Oquaye Jnr). We know what he can do for us because we realised that Adwoa was playing with the constituency and that’s why we voted her out,” one other delegate added.

The Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat is known to be the largest constituency in Ghana and also a hotbed for elections.



After a keen contest between the three, Mike Oquaye Jnr garnered 1194 votes with Adwoa Safo receiving 328 votes while Sheela Oppong had the third position with 186 votes.



Going into the elections, political analysts projected a loss for the parliamentarian as she was accused of deliberately using her position as legislator to hold the NPP at ransom in parliament anytime she was needed.



She was accused of missing elections on the floor of parliament because the NPP could not meet certain demands of hers.

