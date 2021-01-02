NPP Parliamentary candidate for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency involved in car crash

The mangled car of Banasco Seidu Nuhu

The 2020 election New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Sawla-Kalba in the Savannah Mr, Banasco Seidu Nuhu, has been involved in a car accident on the evening Wednesday 30th December, 2020.

The crash occurred whiles he was on his way to Dakuripe, a community in the Bole District around 6:30pm.



Banasco Seidu Nuhu was driving one Mr Yakubu Mohammed from Bole to Dakuripe after attending the Vagla Students and Associates Congress in Bole earlier on Wednesday 30th December, 2020 but had the accident resulting in his Nissan Pickup with registration number GN 6809- 20 somersaulting.

Mr Yakubu’s arm in the crash got broken and is receiving treatment at the Bole District Hospital.