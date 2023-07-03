NPP Presidential Primaries: Alan, Bawumia face vetting committee

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has entered a crucial phase in its preparations for the 2024 elections, as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and energy expert Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku are set to face the Vetting Committee.

This committee, led by Prof Mike Oquaye, will assess the candidates' suitability for the party's flagbearer position.



Nominations for the flagbearer position closed on Saturday, June 24, and the vetting process is scheduled to commence today, Monday, July 3.



The first day of vetting will feature the appearances of the three aspirants mentioned above.



On Tuesday, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the party Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong will take their turn before the committee.



The following day, Wednesday, July 5, former Offinso South MP Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyei Akoto, and Essikado-Ketan MP Joe Ghartey are scheduled for their vetting. Lastly, on Thursday, July 6, former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh will appear before the committee.

According to the NPP's timetable, the results of the vetting process will be published on Friday, July 21.



Following this, a balloting session will take place on Monday, July 24. If more than five candidates qualify from the vetting process, a National Congress by a Special Electoral College will be held on Saturday, August 26, with the aim of reducing the number of candidates to five.



The party has set Saturday, November 4, as the date for electing its flagbearer, a decision that holds significant importance for the NPP's aspirations in the upcoming 2024 elections.



