NPP Primaries: Afia Akoto allegedly buying votes with MASLOC loans

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) is facing criticism for allegedly using taxpayers' money to fund political campaigns for some New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Ahead of the NPP parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies on Saturday, December 2, it has been alleged that MASLOC is providing loans to over 250 women delegates in the Okaikwei North constituency in the Greater Accra Region to influence their votes for Alberta Afia Akoto as the party's parliamentary candidate.



Speaking to delegates in the constituency on Wednesday evening, Afia Akoto, former deputy CEO of MASLOC and deputy communications director of the NPP, confirmed that the state financial institution would disburse the loans on Friday, December 1, 2023, the eve of the primaries.



“I promised you that I will secure MASLOC loans for you. People doubted me. I took 500 names to MASLOC to get them loans, but I have managed to secure cheques for 250 people for now so that I will shame my detractors,” Afia Akoto told the delegates.



“On Friday, we are going to disburse the loans. I want to assure those who are yet to secure their loans to exercise patience. Theirs will also come,” she added.



Afia Akoto also announced that the scholarship secretariat has allocated 62 scholarship slots for her supporters.



Reports suggest that MASLOC is allegedly providing more loans to supporters of candidates with close ties to the Office of the President.

Afia Akoto, who is competing against deputy trades minister Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, former MP Fuseini Issah, and managing editor for the Daily Searchlight newspaper Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, addressed the gathering by stating that her past marriage with former NDC deputy organizer Chief Biney is still being used against her despite the collapse of the union.



