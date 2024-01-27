NPP Primaries: Akatsi North, Ketu North ready for action- Secretary

NPP logo

Source: GNA

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has declared all is set for the party’s Parliamentary Primary slated for Saturday, January 27.

“We are very ready in all aspects. From security to logistics and others.”



Pope Yao Yevoo, the Volta Regional Secretary of the Party, made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of the event, which is in line with the party’s constitution.



He said two aspirants namely, Mr Byron Kwakutsey Kpeli and Mr Enoch Amegbletor would vie for the Ketu North seat that has a total of 755 delegates.



Similarly, Yevoo disclosed to the GNA that a total of 329 delegates would converge in Akatsi North to elect a candidate of their choice.



These are, Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, the current District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi North, and Prosper Patu, a teacher by profession and also a former DCE nominee.

Yevoo further called on all delegates to ensure they participated peacefully during the exercise without any disturbance.



Nationwide, the NPP earlier cleared 326 parliamentary aspirants nationwide for tomorrow’s election.



The elections are taking place in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.



Disagreement among aspirants and some stakeholders was responsible for the delayed processes at Akatsi North and Ketu North.



The party hierarchy has resolved the disagreements for the elections to take place.