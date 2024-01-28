NPP Primaries: Akufo-Addo’s appointees who lost their parliamentary bids

Freda Prempeh, Tina Mensah,Seth Kwame Acheampong, Bright Wereko and Gifty Twum

In the aftermath of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) internal elections, several high-profile appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have suffered defeats in their bids to secure parliamentary tickets for the 2024 elections.

The outcomes reveal a significant shift in party representation, with new faces emerging as victors in key constituencies.



Here some governments appointees who lost their bids



1. Tano North Constituency



In the Tano North constituency, Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, clinched victory by securing 442 votes, defeating the incumbent Member of Parliament, Freda Prempeh, who also serves as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.



Prempeh managed to secure 221 in the two-horse race.

2. Weija-Gbawe Constituency



The Deputy Minister of Health and sitting Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, faced a defeat in the NPP primaries.



Jerry Ahmed Shaib emerged victorious with 786 votes compared to Tina Mensah's 361 votes.



3. New Juaben North



Eastern Regional Minister and MP for New Juaben North, Seth Kwame Acheampong, will not be returning to Parliament in 2025 after losing the bid to represent his party in the 2024 elections.

Acheampong obtained 183 votes, while Nana Osei-Adjei emerged as the winner with 253 votes.



4. Abuakwa North



Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET), suffered a defeat in the Abuakwa North constituency.



She polled 202 votes, while Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong, also known as Buffalo, secured 222 votes to emerge victor.



5. Hemang Lower Denkyira

In the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency, Lawrence Agyinsam, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana EXIM Bank, secured an overwhelming victory over the incumbent Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby.



Agyinsam garnered 273 votes out of the 442 votes cast.



AM/SARA



