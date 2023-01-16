NPP Primaries: Alan Kyerematen is just talking in cirlces - Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu says presidential hopeful John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has not been courageous to register a dissent from the failures of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-Addo government.

According to him, the former Trade and Industry Minister cannot be absolved of the monumental failures of the NPP government because he continued to stay in office as a minister when the economic situation in the country started deteriorating.



“The man is not brave enough to call a spade a spade. He is talking in circles and saying things indirectly. He should have been bold and say the government has failed. If he cannot say the truth then that is the problem,” he said on TV3.



Martin Kpebu argued that Mr Alan Kyerematen’s resignation should have come earlier than now to demonstrate his disapproval of the bad governance of the country.

While admitting that the televised address by the presidential hopeful was nice to hear, it has come too late in the day and hence dead on arrival.



“He sat in the ship for too long. That was when I saw that Alan cannot lead this country. I don’t know who he was trying to satisfy but his advisors got it wrong. He sat in the ship and it sunk, once it sunk, it sunk with Alan. I can’t never vote for Alan because he didn’t show leadership,” he added.



Ahead of the upcoming presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party, the former Trade Minister resigned to concentrate on his campaign. An address to announce his presidential ambition has been met with heavy criticism following his assertions that some shortfalls such as large size of government, corruption, too much talk with no action amongst others have plagued the Ghanaian government system.