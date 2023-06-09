NPP Primaries: Bawumia, Alan, Ken Agyapong in Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko out - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah predicts

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, has released his list of candidates who will make the "five" for the New Patriotic Party upcoming presidential primaries.

Ten candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen have picked their nomination forms to contest the race.



The party is therefore to hold a Super Delegates Congress to elect five out of the 10 Presidential aspirants who will then go into the main congress for a candidate to be elected to lead the party.



To Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, his top five candidates to progress to the main primaries are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Assin Central MP; Kennedy Agyapong, former Railways and Development Minister; Joe Ghartey and former Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



Those who will not make it, according to him, include former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former NPP General Secretary; Kwabena Agyepong, former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko and the rest.

"I can't see what is motivating some people to contest this election," he exclamed during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



